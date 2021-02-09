Taxing times for Trump: prosecutors step up civil and criminal probes

It’s a challenging task, but investigators are determined to find if there’s any dirt in his property dealings

As former US president Donald Trump goes to trial this week in the Senate on charges of inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, criminal and civil investigations into his businesses are accelerating in New York.



Manhattan prosecutors probing Trump’s real-estate business for possible insurance and tax fraud have stepped up witness interviews in recent months and hired forensic accountants, according to four people familiar with the criminal probe. A separate state attorney-general’s civil probe into whether the business falsely reported property values got a boost on January 29, when a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the Trump Organisation to turn over documents...