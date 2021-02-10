How tech went big on green energy
To meet ambitious climate pledges, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are the top buyers of clean power
10 February 2021 - 20:36
Standing on top of a giant wind turbine in Texas, 100m above the ground, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos raised a bottle of champagne above his head and smashed it against the machine. He was christening Amazon Wind Farm Texas, a 253MW facility near the town of Snyder — and couldn’t resist a slight grin at the camera as the champagne dripped down the turbine.
The year was 2017, and Bezos’s wind farm christening, broadcast across Twitter, marked a turning point for the company, reflecting a surge of investment in renewable energy. At the time Amazon was not a heavyweight in the world of green power, but that has changed: last year it was the largest corporate clean energy dealmaker in the US, according to new data, as well as globally...
