Japan suffers rise in female suicides during pandemic

Spate of deaths prompts questions about whether support services are helping those in need

10 February 2021 - 20:36 By Robin Harding

When the coronavirus pandemic began last year, Japan’s suicide-prevention specialists were most concerned about vulnerable retirees and the group that historically accounts for the country’s high suicide rate: middle-aged men suffering job loss or business failure.

But instead, according to official data, there was a concerning rise in suicide among young and middle-aged women. That has prompted a rush to understand why, amid concerns that Japan’s support systems are failing those who need help...

