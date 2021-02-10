Japan suffers rise in female suicides during pandemic
Spate of deaths prompts questions about whether support services are helping those in need
10 February 2021 - 20:36
When the coronavirus pandemic began last year, Japan’s suicide-prevention specialists were most concerned about vulnerable retirees and the group that historically accounts for the country’s high suicide rate: middle-aged men suffering job loss or business failure.
But instead, according to official data, there was a concerning rise in suicide among young and middle-aged women. That has prompted a rush to understand why, amid concerns that Japan’s support systems are failing those who need help...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.