A dose of good news: Vaccinated people in US can skip quarantine

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those vaccinated needn’t quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

11 February 2021 - 21:49 By Manas Mishra and Rama Venkat

People who have received the full course of Covid-19 vaccines can skip the standard 14-day quarantine after exposure to someone with the infection as long as they remain asymptomatic, US public health officials advised.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday the vaccines have been shown to prevent symptomatic Covid-19, thought to play a greater role in the transmission of the virus than asymptomatic disease...

