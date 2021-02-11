World

ANALYSIS | A decade after Mubarak fell, Egypt is a diminished state

Promise of the revolution gives way to stifled dissent, reduced investment and a decline in regional influence

11 February 2021 - 21:49 By David Gardner

Ten years ago this week, Egyptians fired the imagination of the world when they toppled Hosni Mubarak. The Tahrir Square uprising, the centrepiece of a chain of Arab rebellions against tyranny, seemed not only to have ended 30 years of Mubarak dictatorship but to have upended six decades of military rule.

Only weeks earlier, the police state of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown in Tunisia. In short order Muammer Gaddafi was toppled in Libya and Ali Abdullah Saleh in Yemen, while Syrians rose up against the dynastic dictatorship of the Assad family. Yet it was the heady ferment of Tahrir that seemed to presage that Arabs were finally on a path to democracy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world World
  2. A dose of good news: Vaccinated people in US can skip quarantine World
  3. Things are looking up in Wuhan on the eve of the Year of the Ox World
  4. ANALYSIS | A decade after Mubarak fell, Egypt is a diminished state World
  5. AstraZeneca aims to speed up adaptation of vaccine for Covid variants World

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Ethiopia crisis: ‘a political mess that makes fathers fight sons’ World
  2. Sudan faces hard road to democracy as revolutionary euphoria fades Opinion & Analysis
  3. Ugandans come out in numbers to vote in clash between young and old Africa
  4. The west has emboldened Egypt’s repressive regime World
X