AstraZeneca aims to speed up adaptation of vaccine for Covid variants

The pharma group hopes to cut the time needed to reach production at scale to six to nine months

AstraZeneca aims to cut the time needed to mass-produce a version of its Covid-19 vaccine adapted to new virus variants to six to nine months.



The comments from the pharmaceutical group, which developed its jab in partnership with Oxford University in the UK, come as the world is locked in a race between vaccine development and new viral variants...