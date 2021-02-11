AstraZeneca aims to speed up adaptation of vaccine for Covid variants
The pharma group hopes to cut the time needed to reach production at scale to six to nine months
11 February 2021 - 21:49
AstraZeneca aims to cut the time needed to mass-produce a version of its Covid-19 vaccine adapted to new virus variants to six to nine months.
The comments from the pharmaceutical group, which developed its jab in partnership with Oxford University in the UK, come as the world is locked in a race between vaccine development and new viral variants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.