Things are looking up in Wuhan on the eve of the Year of the Ox

But, in line with the calendar, could wealth and prosperity be in the offing for those still battling Covid-19 fallout?

People thronged the streets of China’s central city of Wuhan this week, as they made final preparations for the Lunar New Year to bring the curtain down on one marred by the coronavirus pandemic that killed thousands.



The outbreak, which first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, prompted authorities to enforce a complete shutdown between the end of January and early April last year, as hospitals overflowed with the sick and dying...