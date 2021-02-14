World

Trump is cleared, but his brand has been damaged

The former US president will find it harder to exert political influence after the events of January 6

14 February 2021 - 20:29 By James Politi

After Donald Trump was cleared in last year’s impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal, he hosted a White House bash with delighted staffers, political allies and family members.

But the senate’s vote to acquit Trump again on Saturday, this time on charges of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, offered the former president of that country far less reason for celebration...

