Trump is cleared, but his brand has been damaged

The former US president will find it harder to exert political influence after the events of January 6

After Donald Trump was cleared in last year’s impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal, he hosted a White House bash with delighted staffers, political allies and family members.



But the senate’s vote to acquit Trump again on Saturday, this time on charges of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, offered the former president of that country far less reason for celebration...