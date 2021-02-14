West African governments consider talking to regional Islamists

Officials lay out stance before key summit with France as decades-long battle shows no sign of ending

West African countries are considering opening talks with jihadis in the region, as a nearly decade-long battle against extremism in the Sahel shows no sign of ending and France’s President Emmanuel Macron signals he may cut support.



The region’s leaders will meet for a summit — which Macron will attend virtually because of Covid concerns — this week in Chad’s capital N’Djamena. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate last week the meeting would mark a “diplomatic, political and development leap” in the allies’ approach to a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions...