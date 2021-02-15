World

Going to the UK? Stick to quarantine rules or face up to 10 years in jail

Passengers visiting the nation from 33 countries, including SA, will have to quarantine in hotels for 10 days

15 February 2021 - 20:30 By William James

Passengers arriving in England from Monday from any of 33 “red-list” countries will have to spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room under new border restrictions designed to stop new variants of the coronavirus.

The launch of the system, set out earlier this month, marks the government’s latest effort to prevent another relapse into crisis after a second wave of a more contagious Covid-19 variant forced the country into a prolonged lockdown at the start of the year...

