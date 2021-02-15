World

No love lost between Singapore and couple who broke Covid rules

A man who snuck out to meet his then fiancée while in quarantine faces a fine of R109,000, six months in jail or both

15 February 2021 - 20:30 By Chen Lin

A British man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking Singapore’s strict coronavirus rules by sneaking out of his hotel room to meet his fiancée while he was undergoing two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

Nigel Skea, 52, faces six months in prison for leaving his room three times on September 21, one of which was to meet Singaporean partner Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, who was not in quarantine, but had booked a room in the same hotel...

