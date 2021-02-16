Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Sanofi are left playing catch-up to upstarts with new technology

As pharmaceutical companies raced to develop Covid-19 vaccines, crossing the finishing line in record time, the world’s three biggest vaccine makers were also-rans.



GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Sanofi are now left playing catch-up, after upstarts including Moderna and BioNTech demonstrated their mastery of new technologies that will shape the industry for years to come. ..