Google and Facebook’s fates in Oz rest in the hands of political opposition

The widely watched bill, which would force big tech to pay media houses for content, is expected to be voted on this week

Australia’s political opposition will support proposed legislation that would force Alphabet’s Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content, two sources briefed on the matter said.



Prospects for the bill, which the US tech giants fiercely oppose, are being widely watched around the world as other countries are expected to follow suit if Australia is successful in its efforts...