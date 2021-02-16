World

Spilling blood in the name of children whose blood has been spilt

Since the ‘war on drugs’ began in Mexico in 2006, the country has registered nearly 80,000 missing people

16 February 2021 - 19:40 By Ana Isabel Martinez

Flora Marcelo Rojas wrote her appeal on a white wall outside the UN human rights office in Mexico City, using a finger dipped in her own blood: “Justice for the disappeared.”

At least five women joined Monday’s protest, some drawing their blood with the help of a catheter, to bring attention to the plight of children and other relatives who have gone missing or been killed amid the violence of Mexico’s long drug war...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Google and Facebook’s fates in Oz rest in the hands of political opposition World
  2. Spilling blood in the name of children whose blood has been spilt World
  3. Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid World
  4. Joe Biden’s huge bet: the economic consequences of ‘acting big’ World
  5. Eye on the world – February 17 2021 World

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Mexico arrests 12 police in connection with migrant massacre World
  2. 'Trafficked' probes dangerously deep into the criminal underworld Lifestyle
  3. EDWIN CAMERON | How the 'war on drugs' has failed SA Ideas
  4. Philippine mayor on Duterte's drug list killed by gunmen World
X