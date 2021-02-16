Spilling blood in the name of children whose blood has been spilt

Since the ‘war on drugs’ began in Mexico in 2006, the country has registered nearly 80,000 missing people

Flora Marcelo Rojas wrote her appeal on a white wall outside the UN human rights office in Mexico City, using a finger dipped in her own blood: “Justice for the disappeared.”



At least five women joined Monday’s protest, some drawing their blood with the help of a catheter, to bring attention to the plight of children and other relatives who have gone missing or been killed amid the violence of Mexico’s long drug war...