Andrew Cuomo loses Covid ‘sheen’ after nursing home scandal

New York governor, who soothed a nation during depths of pandemic, faces biggest test of his career

It was not quite a mea culpa. Facing what has become arguably the most serious threat of his political career, New York governor Andrew Cuomo could not bring himself to apologise on Monday for the sin his accusers were alleging: that his administration tried to cover up the true number of nursing home residents who died of Covid-19 to protect his reputation.



In a press briefing intended to draw a line under the escalating scandal, Cuomo contorted himself time and again. Nothing had been covered up, he insisted. The governor instead accepted responsibility for the lesser offence of not disclosing information more quickly. That delay, he said, had invited malicious reporting and conspiracy theories...