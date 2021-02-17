Literally locked in a gilded cage, an Arab princess begs for freedom
After disturbing video emerges, UK demands that Dubai’s sheik proves she is alive as UN looks into the issue
17 February 2021 - 20:08
Britain said on Wednesday it wants proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a “deeply troubling” video in which she said she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.
“Given what we’ve just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she’s alive and well,” British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said when asked whether he would support seeing some kind of proof from the United Arab Emirates that Sheikha Latifa was alive...
