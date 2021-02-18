Big tech bully Facebook ‘unfriends’ Oz after dispute with government

The social media giant shocked Australia on Thursday when it blocked all media content from its platform

Dozens of Australian companies, charities and information providers reacted with anger on Thursday after being shut down by Facebook, imploring the social media giant to restore their pages as calls for users to delete the platform grew.



Facebook Inc said it had no choice but to block media content in the country as the draft law did not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, adding it would reverse any pages that were inadvertently affected...