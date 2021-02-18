How a student emerged as champion in Olympics chief’s takedown

Momoko Nojo started the #DontBeSilent campaign after the octogenarian’s sexist remarks

When a 22-year-old Japanese student launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo Olympics chief and the sexist remarks he made, she was not sure it would go very far.



But in less than two weeks, Momoko Nojo’s #DontBeSilent campaign organised with other activists gathered more than 150,000 signatures, galvanising global outrage against Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020...