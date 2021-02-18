World

How a student emerged as champion in Olympics chief’s takedown

Momoko Nojo started the #DontBeSilent campaign after the octogenarian’s sexist remarks

18 February 2021 - 21:02 By Ju-min Park and Akiko Okamoto

When a 22-year-old Japanese student launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo Olympics chief and the sexist remarks he made, she was not sure it would go very far.

But in less than two weeks, Momoko Nojo’s #DontBeSilent campaign organised with other activists gathered more than 150,000 signatures, galvanising global outrage against Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How a student emerged as champion in Olympics chief’s takedown World
  2. Big tech bully Facebook ‘unfriends’ Oz after dispute with government World
  3. Tech used at Uighur detention camps watches over London boroughs World
  4. If your goal is to ditch coal, you have to win your workforce’s soul World
  5. Eye on the world – February 19 2021 World

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Tokyo Olympics chief’s moment of national sexist shame Opinion & Analysis
  2. Japan suffers rise in female suicides during pandemic World
  3. No plan B: IOC tackles questions of Olympic proportions, but not cancellation Sport
X