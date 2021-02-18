Tech used at Uighur detention camps watches over London boroughs

At least 28 councils own technology made by Hikvision, a company linked to the ethnic cleansing in China

At least half of London’s boroughs have bought and deployed China-made surveillance systems linked to the abuse of Uighurs, according to data exclusively given to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, raising alarm among privacy advocates and lawmakers.



Freedom of information requests filed in late 2020 with all 32 London councils and the next 20 largest UK city councils found about two thirds owned technology made by two Chinese companies accused of links to the repression of Uighurs...