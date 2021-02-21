World

Google fires top AI ethicist

Margaret Mitchell’s removal comes after Timnit Gebru’s, amid debate about diversity at tech group

21 February 2021 - 17:20 By Richard Waters

Google fired a top AI researcher on Friday, the second high-level departure to shine an unwelcome spotlight on its management of sensitive artificial intelligence issues and wider internal discontent about race and diversity.

The internet group said Margaret Mitchell, who had been co-head of its AI ethics group, had been dismissed about “multiple violations of our code of conduct” and security policies. These included the “exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees”, it said...

