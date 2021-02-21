‘Hit Putin where it hurts most if you want him to free Navalny’

After Kremlin critic loses jail sentence appeal, his closest ally urges Europe to slap sanctions on Russian leadership

Russia would only consider releasing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny if its leadership were hit with painful personal sanctions, a close ally said ahead of a meeting with European policymakers in Brussels on Sunday.



European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny...