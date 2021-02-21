World

‘Hit Putin where it hurts most if you want him to free Navalny’

After Kremlin critic loses jail sentence appeal, his closest ally urges Europe to slap sanctions on Russian leadership

21 February 2021 - 17:20 By Andrius Sytas

Russia would only consider releasing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny if its leadership were hit with painful personal sanctions, a close ally said ahead of a meeting with European policymakers in Brussels on Sunday.

European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – February 22 2021 World
  2. Border curbs, contact tracing ‘restrict virus variant spread in UK’ World
  3. ‘Hit Putin where it hurts most if you want him to free Navalny’ World
  4. UK ruling on worker recognition threatens to crash Uber model World
  5. Google fires top AI ethicist World

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...

Related articles

  1. Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term World
  2. Police brutality against Russian protesters is a whole new ball game World
  3. Russia issues international arrest warrant for Navalny ally World
  4. Rising poverty and falling incomes fuel Russia’s Navalny protests World
  5. D-Day for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as Russian court considers longer jail ... World
  6. Russian prosecutors seek Alexei Navalny jail term, Kremlin tells US to back off World
X