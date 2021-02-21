UK ruling on worker recognition threatens to crash Uber model

Ride-hailing app now faces having to deal with holiday pay, minimum wage, sick leave and pension contributions

Six years after a small group of drivers in the UK took Uber to an employment tribunal demanding to be recognised as workers, the country’s top court has issued a ruling that threatens to crash the app’s business model in one of its biggest markets.



Having reached the end of the legal road, the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday may turn Uber’s greatest asset — a huge number of drivers awaiting passengers — into a huge cost...