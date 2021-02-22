World

Living la vida locust: startup turns pest into protein and profit in Kenya

A project is making animal feed and fertiliser from the surging swarms breeding misery in East Africa

22 February 2021 - 20:31 By Baz Ratner

Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but startup The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits and bring “hope to the hopeless” whose crops and livelihoods are being destroyed by the insects.

Unusual weather patterns worsened by climate change have created ideal conditions for surging locust numbers, which have destroyed crops and grazing grounds across East Africa and the Horn...

