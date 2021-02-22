Russia’s rubber-stamp courts play starring role in Kremlin crackdown
The rush to prosecute supporters of Alexei Navalny highlights problems in the country’s judicial system
22 February 2021 - 20:31
As editor of news website Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov built a reputation covering grotesque tales from Russia’s judicial system.
So when police arrested him this month as he was out for a walk with his young son and then charged him with “inciting illegal [anti-government] demonstrations” by retweeting a joke about himself, the editor was hardly surprised...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.