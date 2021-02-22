Russia’s rubber-stamp courts play starring role in Kremlin crackdown

The rush to prosecute supporters of Alexei Navalny highlights problems in the country’s judicial system

As editor of news website Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov built a reputation covering grotesque tales from Russia’s judicial system.



So when police arrested him this month as he was out for a walk with his young son and then charged him with “inciting illegal [anti-government] demonstrations” by retweeting a joke about himself, the editor was hardly surprised...