Triumph is in the pink after dentist gets his teeth into prosthetics

An orphaned koala, born with only three feet, now has a spring in his step, thanks to an Australian dentist

Triumph, a male koala born without a foot, has been climbing and running since he was fitted with a prosthetic appendage made by a dentist, an Australian wildlife carer said on Monday.



Veterinarian nurse Marley Christian rescued the joey koala in northern New South Wales in 2017 after she found him next to his dying mother with only three feet and a protruding bone in place of the fourth...