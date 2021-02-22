World

Triumph is in the pink after dentist gets his teeth into prosthetics

An orphaned koala, born with only three feet, now has a spring in his step, thanks to an Australian dentist

22 February 2021 - 20:31 By Cordelia Hsu

Triumph, a male koala born without a foot, has been climbing and running since he was fitted with a prosthetic appendage made by a dentist, an Australian wildlife carer said on Monday.

Veterinarian nurse Marley Christian rescued the joey koala in northern New South Wales in 2017 after she found him next to his dying mother with only three feet and a protruding bone in place of the fourth...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Living la vida locust: startup turns pest into protein and profit in Kenya World
  2. White hate groups are now a global threat, warns UN chief World
  3. Triumph is in the pink after dentist gets his teeth into prosthetics World
  4. Russia’s rubber-stamp courts play starring role in Kremlin crackdown World
  5. Eye on the world – February 23 2021 World

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Christmas comes early for baby animals at Australian Reptile Park World
  2. Koalas in the firing line as blazes, forestry, mining threaten their habitat World
  3. WWF Australia drones to drop seeds for koala gum trees Sci-Tech
  4. Lewis the koala dies after being rescued from Australian wildfires World
  5. Koala survives terrifying 88km ride clinging to bottom of car World
X