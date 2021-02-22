White hate groups are now a global threat, warns UN chief
Antonio Guterres also warned about the power and abuse of digital platforms and called for stronger legislation
22 February 2021 - 20:31
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a “transnational threat” and have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to boost their support.
Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily...
