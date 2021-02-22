World

White hate groups are now a global threat, warns UN chief

Antonio Guterres also warned about the power and abuse of digital platforms and called for stronger legislation

22 February 2021 - 20:31 By Michelle Nichols

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a “transnational threat” and have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to boost their support.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Living la vida locust: startup turns pest into protein and profit in Kenya World
  2. White hate groups are now a global threat, warns UN chief World
  3. Triumph is in the pink after dentist gets his teeth into prosthetics World
  4. Russia’s rubber-stamp courts play starring role in Kremlin crackdown World
  5. Eye on the world – February 23 2021 World

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Trump and Biden protesters duel outside vote-counting centers in cliffhanger ... World
  2. SA man shot in groin during US #blacklivesmatter protest faces criminal trial South Africa
  3. VISHWAS SATGAR | Trump may be gone, but neofascism remains alive and kicking in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. OYAMA MABANDLA | This is why Trump must now know that black lives do matter Opinion & Analysis
X