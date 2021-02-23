World

Cancún squall washes over Ted Cruz

ANALYSIS | Ill-advised trip to Mexico during extreme weather crisis unlikely to dent career of Texan senator

23 February 2021 - 20:22 By Courtney Weaver

Fresh off weeks of infamy and accusations of sedition in the wake of the January 6 uprising at the Capitol, Ted Cruz, the US senator from Texas, was faced with a crisis in his home state last week: a once-in-a-decade snowy blast that left at least four million state residents without power or heat in -18ºC temperatures, with some using melted snow to flush their toilets.

Greg Abbott, Texas Republican governor, declared a state of emergency. Beto O’Rourke, the onetime Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, organised a statewide virtual phone bank to check on more than 150,000 elderly residents...

