World

Covid vaccines slash risk of infection, illness and death, UK studies find

Research provides scientific support for government’s roadmap out of lockdown

23 February 2021 - 20:22 By Clive Cookson and Anna Gross

Vaccination against coronavirus provides high levels of protection against Covid-19 infection, illness and death, according to three UK studies released on Monday that provide scientific support for the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The first, carried out in Scotland, found that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign led to a “very substantial” drop in serious illness across all adult age groups. It is the clearest evidence yet that single doses of coronavirus jabs can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation, even among the elderly...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia, but needs a like from parliament World
  2. Yamani, the man behind the first oil shock, turned Saudis into kings of crude World
  3. Cancún squall washes over Ted Cruz World
  4. Covid vaccines slash risk of infection, illness and death, UK studies find World
  5. Eye on the world – February 24 2021 World

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges

Related articles

  1. Border curbs, contact tracing ‘restrict virus variant spread in UK’ World
  2. Shortage of giant sterile liners threatens global vaccines rollout World
  3. Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid World
  4. AstraZeneca aims to speed up adaptation of vaccine for Covid variants World
X