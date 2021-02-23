Covid vaccines slash risk of infection, illness and death, UK studies find

Research provides scientific support for government’s roadmap out of lockdown

Vaccination against coronavirus provides high levels of protection against Covid-19 infection, illness and death, according to three UK studies released on Monday that provide scientific support for the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.



The first, carried out in Scotland, found that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign led to a “very substantial” drop in serious illness across all adult age groups. It is the clearest evidence yet that single doses of coronavirus jabs can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation, even among the elderly...