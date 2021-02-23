Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia, but needs a like from parliament

The two have reached agreement on Google’s news dominance. Now it’s up to both houses of parliament to decide

Facebook said on Tuesday it will restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms.



Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google dominance in the news content market...