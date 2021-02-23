World

Facebook ‘refriends’ Australia, but needs a like from parliament

The two have reached agreement on Google’s news dominance. Now it’s up to both houses of parliament to decide

23 February 2021 - 20:22 By Colin Packham and Byron Kaye

Facebook said on Tuesday it will restore Australian news pages after negotiating changes with the government to a proposed law that forces tech giants to pay for media content displayed on their platforms.

Australia and the social media group have been locked in a standoff for more than a week after the government introduced legislation that challenged Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google dominance in the news content market...

