Covax’s grand mission to close the global vaccine gap kicks off in Ghana

The country received 600,000 AstraZeneca/Oxford doses on Wednesday

Covax delivered its first Covid-19 shots on Wednesday, as the race to get doses to the world’s poorest people and tame the pandemic accelerates.



A flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra, the WHO and Unicef said in a joint statement...