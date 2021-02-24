Covax’s grand mission to close the global vaccine gap kicks off in Ghana
The country received 600,000 AstraZeneca/Oxford doses on Wednesday
24 February 2021 - 20:20
Covax delivered its first Covid-19 shots on Wednesday, as the race to get doses to the world’s poorest people and tame the pandemic accelerates.
A flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra, the WHO and Unicef said in a joint statement...
