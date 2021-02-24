World

‘We have not built trust within the black community but are asking them to take a leap of faith with this’

For many African Americans, hesitancy about receiving a vaccine comes from a deep-rooted suspicion of the authorities

24 February 2021 - 20:20 By Kiran Stacey

Yusuf White is in full flow when Lisa Fitzpatrick decides to approach him.

A slight young man buzzing with nervous energy, White has a message for the handful of people who happen to drift by this Washington DC street corner close to where Martin Luther King Jr Avenue meets Malcolm X Avenue. Covid-19 is a man-made disease, he announces, invented by white people to subjugate African Americans like him. “There are a lot of pandemics in this world!” he shouts. “Why are we focusing so much on this one? It’s because they want to control us. Covid plants fear in your mind — social distancing is how they control you.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cocaine: Colombia weighs a new aerial war on drugs World
  2. With carbon footprints on the agenda, corporations must tread lightly World
  3. Covax’s grand mission to close the global vaccine gap kicks off in Ghana World
  4. ‘We have not built trust within the black community but are asking them to take ... World
  5. Eye on the world – February 25 2021 World

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. Covid vaccines slash risk of infection, illness and death, UK studies find World
  2. Changing of the guard: why the three biggest vaccine makers failed on Covid World
  3. Shortage of giant sterile liners threatens global vaccines rollout World
  4. Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world World
  5. A dose of good news: Vaccinated people in US can skip quarantine World
X