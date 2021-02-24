‘We have not built trust within the black community but are asking them to take a leap of faith with this’

For many African Americans, hesitancy about receiving a vaccine comes from a deep-rooted suspicion of the authorities

Yusuf White is in full flow when Lisa Fitzpatrick decides to approach him.



A slight young man buzzing with nervous energy, White has a message for the handful of people who happen to drift by this Washington DC street corner close to where Martin Luther King Jr Avenue meets Malcolm X Avenue. Covid-19 is a man-made disease, he announces, invented by white people to subjugate African Americans like him. “There are a lot of pandemics in this world!” he shouts. “Why are we focusing so much on this one? It’s because they want to control us. Covid plants fear in your mind — social distancing is how they control you.”..