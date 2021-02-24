World

With carbon footprints on the agenda, corporations must tread lightly

Investors push companies to come clean on climate, as they face dozens of resolutions tied to ‘net-zero’ targets

24 February 2021 - 20:21 By Simon Jessop, Matthew Green and Ross Kerber

In the past, shareholder votes on the environment were rare and easily brushed aside. Things could look different in the annual meeting season starting next month, when companies are set to face the most investor resolutions tied to climate change in years.

Those votes are likely to win more support than in previous years from large asset managers seeking clarity on how executives plan to adapt and prosper in a low-carbon world, according to interviews with more than a dozen activist investors and fund managers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cocaine: Colombia weighs a new aerial war on drugs World
  2. With carbon footprints on the agenda, corporations must tread lightly World
  3. Covax’s grand mission to close the global vaccine gap kicks off in Ghana World
  4. ‘We have not built trust within the black community but are asking them to take ... World
  5. Eye on the world – February 25 2021 World

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. Bill Gates: My green manifesto Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA working towards low-carbon, climate resilient economy: Barbara Creecy Politics
  3. ‘Green steel’: the race to clean up one of the world’s dirtiest industries World
  4. How tech went big on green energy World
X