With carbon footprints on the agenda, corporations must tread lightly

Investors push companies to come clean on climate, as they face dozens of resolutions tied to ‘net-zero’ targets

In the past, shareholder votes on the environment were rare and easily brushed aside. Things could look different in the annual meeting season starting next month, when companies are set to face the most investor resolutions tied to climate change in years.



Those votes are likely to win more support than in previous years from large asset managers seeking clarity on how executives plan to adapt and prosper in a low-carbon world, according to interviews with more than a dozen activist investors and fund managers...