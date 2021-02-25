Landmark decision gives Malaysia’s persecuted LGBT+ community hope

A man who challenged an Islamic ban on gay sex has won his case, a monumental victory, says activist

A Malaysian man on Thursday won a landmark court challenge against an Islamic ban on sex “against the order of nature”, raising hopes for greater acceptance of gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.



The Muslim man in his 30s, whose name has been withheld by his lawyer to protect his privacy, filed the lawsuit after he was arrested in the central Selangor state in 2018 for attempting gay sex, which he denies...