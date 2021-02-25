World

Why global Covid infections have plummeted

Sharp drop in infections brings hope, but masks signs of resurgence in parts of Europe

25 February 2021 - 19:55 By Anna Gross and John Burn-Murdoch

A significant fall in global coronavirus cases since the turn of the year has bolstered hopes that countries will be able to contain the pandemic despite concern over the emergence of new variants.

Global infection rates have dropped precipitously since the start of 2021, from more than five million cases a week to 2.5 million in mid-February. The sharpest declines have come in some of the countries that were worst affected in late 2020, including the US, UK, SA, Israel and Portugal. Case rates in each of these countries have dropped by more than 50% over the past month. ..

