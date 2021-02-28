Media blackout: why Facebook pulled the plug on news in Australia

High stakes talks with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp pushed social media giant into taking stand

It was cast as a battle between Facebook and Australia, as the world’s largest social network stripped all news from its platform in protest at a new law forcing it to pay publishers.



But at the heart of the drama was also a high-stakes negotiation with a familiar figure — Rupert Murdoch — according to several Facebook executives, one of whom said the news empire had tried to hold “a knife at their throat”...