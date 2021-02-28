World

Norsk Hydro blamed for birth defects in Amazon forest pollution case

International trial pits aluminium company against poor rural community

28 February 2021 - 19:44 By Bryan Harris

Maria do Socorro explains in graphic detail the spate of ailments affecting newborns in her remote community in the Amazon: her grandson died after being born with his intestines outside his body, while others were missing organs or had undeveloped bones.

For the 56-year-old community leader, there is little doubt about the cause of these illnesses. She said the rainforest town had for years suffered from toxic waste pollution from the local operations of Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro...

