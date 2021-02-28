Panasonic signals a break from its conservative past
An ad campaign depicting Japanese same-sex couples is a cautious step in the right direction
28 February 2021 - 19:45
About 80 seconds into Panasonic’s newest advert, a work-worn salaryman finally makes it home from the office. He is kissed by his waiting boyfriend and melts into a cuddly dinner on the sofa and general domestic bliss.
Throughout the dulcet feel-good fest, other young Japanese are seen unselfconsciously enjoying life as LGBT+ people. The tagline, “#ThinkYourNormal”, may suggest Panasonic believes Japanese society would previously have considered them abnormal, but the highly refined schmaltz is a difficult couple of minutes not to like...
