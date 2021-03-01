Europe’s AstraZeneca stockpile mounts as citizens snub jab

Emmanuel Macron forced to extol its virtues after efficacy doubts and adverse publicity damped trust

After battling with AstraZeneca over shipment delays, and even casting doubt over its Covid-19 jab’s efficacy, EU countries are seeing stocks of the company’s shots pile up — unused.



On Friday, France had administered 16% of the 1.1 million doses of the two-injection vaccine it received since the first delivery in early February, according to health ministry data. On Thursday, Germany had given a little over one-fifth of the 1.45 million doses, about the same proportion as Italy, which has received over a million doses. Spain has used just under a third of a total of 808,000 doses on Friday...