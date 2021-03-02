Global carbon emissions rebound to pre-lockdown levels
Pollution was higher in December than for the same month the previous year
02 March 2021 - 19:23
Global energy-related carbon emissions were higher in December than in the same month in 2019 as polluting activity rebounded from coronavirus lockdowns, a finding that must serve as a “stark warning” to policymakers, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
The pandemic resulted in the largest absolute drop in annual global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2020, as economies gripped by the pandemic ground to a standstill, the IEA said. But the recovery in activity in the second half of 2020 and “a lack of clean energy policies” caused emissions to rise a further two percent year on year in December...
