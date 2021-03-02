World

In 10 years, some luxury cars will be all-electric, but there’s a downside

Emissions targets and bans have carmakers racing to switch to zero-emission models, but jobs will be lost

02 March 2021 - 19:24 By Nick Carey and Helena Soderpalm

Volvo’s car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.

“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced an electric car is more attractive for customers.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. In 10 years, some luxury cars will be all-electric, but there’s a downside World
  2. Jack Ma personifies the contradiction of China’s ideology World
  3. Global carbon emissions rebound to pre-lockdown levels World
  4. Zoom predicts business boom will extend beyond pandemic World
  5. Eye on the world – March 3 2021 World

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. Maserati sticks its trident into the wall socket with the Ghibli Hybrid Lifestyle
  2. Geely and Volvo to launch power-train venture after merger scrapped news
  3. Hyundai launches Ioniq 5 electric crossover, expects EV demand jump New Models
  4. Car makers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies news
X