In 10 years, some luxury cars will be all-electric, but there’s a downside
Emissions targets and bans have carmakers racing to switch to zero-emission models, but jobs will be lost
02 March 2021 - 19:24
Volvo’s car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.
“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced an electric car is more attractive for customers.”..
