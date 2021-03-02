In 10 years, some luxury cars will be all-electric, but there’s a downside

Emissions targets and bans have carmakers racing to switch to zero-emission models, but jobs will be lost

Volvo’s car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.



“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced an electric car is more attractive for customers.”..