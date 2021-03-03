China’s anal Covid tests are getting a bum rap. So why do them?

Travellers who underwent the tests have reported ‘great psychological pain’. We look at the rationale behind them

Foreign visitors have been upset by China’s anal swab tests for Covid-19, prompting complaints of inconvenience and even psychological trauma, and stoking debate over their necessity.



A few cities, such as the capital, Beijing, Shanghai and the port city of Qingdao require the checks, in addition to nasal or throat swab tests, for some international arrivals, state media say...