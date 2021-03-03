It’s sink or swim as Scottish first minister Sturgeon gives evidence
Embattled Nicola Sturgeon defends handling of predecessor’s sexual harassment case
03 March 2021 - 19:27
Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, defended herself on Wednesday against accusations by her predecessor that she acted illegally in a row that could scupper her campaign to lead Scotland to independence.
Describing the feud with former first minister Alex Salmond as “one of the most invidious political and personal situations” she had ever faced, Sturgeon said she had behaved properly in dealing with sexual harassment allegations against him...
