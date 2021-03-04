Chinese and South African police seize fake Covid vaccines
Criminal gangs are seeking to capitalise on global demand for coronavirus jabs
04 March 2021 - 20:16
Police in China and SA have seized thousands of doses of fake Covid-19 vaccines after uncovering a criminal network that was distributing counterfeit jabs, according to Interpol.
The export scam was discovered after police in eastern China identified a network selling counterfeit inoculations. Officers raided a manufacturing premises and found more than 3,000 fake vaccines. More than 80 people were arrested...
