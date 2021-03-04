World

Chinese and South African police seize fake Covid vaccines

Criminal gangs are seeking to capitalise on global demand for coronavirus jabs

04 March 2021 - 20:16 By Helen Warrell

Police in China and SA have seized thousands of doses of fake Covid-19 vaccines after uncovering a criminal network that was distributing counterfeit jabs, according to Interpol.

The export scam was discovered after police in eastern China identified a network selling counterfeit inoculations. Officers raided a manufacturing premises and found more than 3,000 fake vaccines. More than 80 people were arrested...

