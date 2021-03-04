Chinese and South African police seize fake Covid vaccines

Criminal gangs are seeking to capitalise on global demand for coronavirus jabs

Police in China and SA have seized thousands of doses of fake Covid-19 vaccines after uncovering a criminal network that was distributing counterfeit jabs, according to Interpol.



The export scam was discovered after police in eastern China identified a network selling counterfeit inoculations. Officers raided a manufacturing premises and found more than 3,000 fake vaccines. More than 80 people were arrested...