Germany’s remembrance culture fails to protect present day Jews

Too few Germans interact with the Jewish community say volunteers of the ‘Meet-a-Jew’ project

04 March 2021 - 20:16 By Erika Solomon

When I first heard about “Meet-a-Jew”, it sounded so odd I had to laugh. The project, which arranges meetings between Jewish and non-Jewish Germans, wasn’t something I thought was needed in a country whose historical consciousness is so deeply linked to the Holocaust.

But when I mention the programme to a German friend, she squirms. “Well, you’re the first Jew I ever met,” she says, trying to turn her awkwardness into a joke: “Maybe we’ve focused a little too much on the ones we killed.”..

  Germany's remembrance culture fails to protect present day Jews
