World

Stark link between obesity and Covid deaths revealed

WHO-backed report concludes that 9 out of 10 fatalities have occurred in countries with high obesity levels

04 March 2021 - 20:16 By Sarah Neville

Nine out of 10 deaths from coronavirus have occurred in countries with high obesity levels, according to World Health Organisation-backed research that sets out the stark correlation between excessive weight and lives lost to the disease.

The study from the World Obesity Federation (WOF), which represents scientists, medical professionals and researchers from more than 50 regional and national obesity associations, showed mortality rates were 10 times higher where at least 50% of the population was overweight...

