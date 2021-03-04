Under-age kids in DRC turn to moto-taxis for work to survive Covid fallout
Growing number of Congolese children illegally driving motorcycle taxis to help put food on the table
04 March 2021 - 20:16
Congolese teenager Bienvenu dreams of owning a clothing business but spends his days illegally driving a motorbike taxi in busy Kinshasa to support his family during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Navigating traffic and dodging cops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital, the 16-year-old has been working as an underage moto-taxi driver — the legal minimum age is 18 — since his uncle lost his travel agency job five months ago...
