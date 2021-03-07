World

Airlines redraw routes to match shifting passenger demand

Asia and Africa flights provide strong revenue stream as transatlantic business dries up

07 March 2021 - 19:19 By Philip Georgiadis and Claire Bushey

Airlines are upgrading the importance of once marginal destinations as they redraw route maps to focus on flights where demand remains strongest in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Despite travel restrictions in some regions, people have still been travelling to visit family or friends scattered across the world, airline executives say, offering a resilient stream of income...

