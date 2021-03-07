World

Militias, corruption and Covid: Rio de Janeiro’s deepening crisis

In a country that has barely grown for a decade, Brazil’s most famous city is mired in heavy debt and violent crime

07 March 2021 - 19:19 By Bryan Harris

Alice Pamplona da Silva celebrated her fifth birthday last year the way a child should. Her parents presented her with cake and muffins, each bedecked in luminous icing and cut-out images of the Little Mermaid. Her hair tied in long braids, Alice beams at the family photographer.

By the first minutes of the new year, Alice would be dead, hit in the neck by a stray bullet as she watched the fireworks over Rio de Janeiro from her home in a poor hillside community close to the city centre. Locals say Alice was in her mother’s lap when the bullet pierced her body...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – March 6 2021 World
  2. Pope condemns IS violence as ‘greatest blasphemy’ in historic visit to Iraq World
  3. Militias, corruption and Covid: Rio de Janeiro’s deepening crisis World
  4. Airlines redraw routes to match shifting passenger demand World
  5. The Bolshoi performs on through politics and pandemic World

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery

Related articles

  1. Contagious Brazil Covid-19 variant evades immunity, scientists warn World
  2. Norsk Hydro blamed for birth defects in Amazon forest pollution case World
  3. A year after first case, Brazil hurtles past 250,000 Covid-19 deaths World
X