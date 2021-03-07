Pope condemns IS violence as ‘greatest blasphemy’ in historic visit to Iraq
The pontiff said hope could not be silenced by those who pervert the name of God to pursue destruction
07 March 2021 - 19:19
Muslim and Christian residents of Mosul in northern Iraq told Pope Francis of their lives under the brutal rule of Islamic State on Sunday, as the pontiff blessed their vow to rise up from ashes.
Francis, on a historic trip to the country, flew to Mosul by helicopter to encourage the binding of sectarian wounds and pray for the dead of any religion...
