Most adults in rich nations face long wait for vaccine, distributor warns

Kuehne+Nagel says production capacity is main limitation to supply of Covid-19 shots

More than half of adults in rich countries will still be waiting to receive a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in 15 months’ time, the head of a logistics group distributing jabs has warned.



Detlef Trefzger, chief executive of Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s largest haulage companies, said: “This already is fast. This sounds shocking for some people, but we have to be realistic.”..